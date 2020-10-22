Police Arrest Two for Car Theft

× Expand Halton Police Vehicle

Two suspects were arrested and charged early yesterday morning while attempting to steal a car. Two drivers were spotted and later found after one of them was driving a car found to be taken from a nearby driveway shortly before the arrest.

​On October 21, 2020, at approximately 2:30 am, uniform members of the Halton Regional Police Service were conducting proactive patrols in the Joshua Creek area of Oakville when they observed a Honda Civic and Toyota Highlander traveling in tandem in a tight formation. When officers attempted to catch up to the vehicles they separated and fled the area.

The Toyota Highlander was determined to have been freshly stolen from a driveway nearby. Uniform officers located the Honda Civic and its driver and he was subsequently arrested. The driver of the stolen Toyota Highlander was also located nearby on foot with the assistance of K9 units.

A 17-year-old male from Toronto was arrested and charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Theft of Motor Vehicle

A second suspect (22) from Stouffville was arrested and charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Possession of Break In Instruments

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Marijuana)

The male youth was later released on a Release Order. The second suspect was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ron Strauch of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2255.