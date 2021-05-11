Two arrested in connection with Oakville car entries

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has made a pair of arrests and laid multiple charges related to a series of vehicle entries in Oakville, Ontario.

On May 10, 2021, officers arrested a 24-year-old man from Thornhill and a 19-year-old woman with No Fixed Address.

The man has been charged with the following:

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

Theft under $5000 (5 counts)

Possession of property obtained by crime Under $5000 (4 counts)

Fraudulent Use of Credit Card (3 counts)

Identity Theft

Theft of Credit Card

Possession of Schedule 1 Substance (Fentanyl)

Possession of Schedule 1 Substance (Crystal Meth)

Possession of Schedule 1 Substance (Heroin)

FTC (Fail To Comply) Court Order (8 counts)

The woman has been charged with the following:

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

FTC Court Order

Possession of property obtained by crime Under $5000

Identity Theft

Theft of Credit Card

A number of the charges stem from 5 vehicle entries in Oakville in March and April of 2021.

Both accused were held pending a bail hearing in Milton.

The HRPS is encouraging residents to implement the following theft prevention tips:

Ensure your unattended vehicle(s) are locked and secure

Never leave spare keys in your vehicle

Remove valuables from plain view

Equip your vehicle with an alarm

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service typically posts suspect(s) name(s) on their website.