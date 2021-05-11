Two arrested in connection with Oakville car entries

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has made a pair of arrests and laid multiple charges related to a series of vehicle entries in Oakville, Ontario.
On May 10, 2021, officers arrested a 24-year-old man from Thornhill and a 19-year-old woman with No Fixed Address.
The man has been charged with the following:
- Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Weapon
- Theft under $5000 (5 counts)
- Possession of property obtained by crime Under $5000 (4 counts)
- Fraudulent Use of Credit Card (3 counts)
- Identity Theft
- Theft of Credit Card
- Possession of Schedule 1 Substance (Fentanyl)
- Possession of Schedule 1 Substance (Crystal Meth)
- Possession of Schedule 1 Substance (Heroin)
- FTC (Fail To Comply) Court Order (8 counts)
The woman has been charged with the following:
- Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Weapon
- FTC Court Order
- Possession of property obtained by crime Under $5000
- Identity Theft
- Theft of Credit Card
A number of the charges stem from 5 vehicle entries in Oakville in March and April of 2021.
Both accused were held pending a bail hearing in Milton.
The HRPS is encouraging residents to implement the following theft prevention tips:
- Ensure your unattended vehicle(s) are locked and secure
- Never leave spare keys in your vehicle
- Remove valuables from plain view
- Equip your vehicle with an alarm
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE
Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.
Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service typically posts suspect(s) name(s) on their website.