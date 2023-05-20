Two break-ins between May 14 and 16

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police Vehicle

On Tuesday, May 16, a home on Burloak Drive and Eaton Avenue was broken into in the morning, sometime before noon, when the homeowners were away.

The suspect(s) entered the house by breaking the lock on the rear door. Once inside, they stole jewelry. No arrests have been made as of yet.

On Mother’s Day - Sunday, May 14 - Simply Green Baby, a children’s clothing store, was broken into during the early morning hours.

The suspect(s) made their way in through the store’s rear door. Cash and gift cards were stolen. No arrests have been made.

Halton Police would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).