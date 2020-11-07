Two Outstanding Candidates as Oakville Provincial Liberals make their choice today

× Expand Clem Sim on UnSplash Oakville Liberals

Oakville Provincial Liberals will choose their standard bearer in the next Provincial election today in a virtual nomination meeting. Oakville is fortunate to have two excellent contenders for the nomination.

Alison Gohel: https://www.alisongohel.com/meet

Alison is a tax specialist with Deloitte. She brings an important perspective to the Liberal Party: an understanding of how business creates th

Alison Gohel

e jobs and wealth that fund our education and healthcare and other public services. This is a dimension which would significantly strengthen the party’s ability to govern effectively for all Ontarians. Her education includes a BA, a law degree, and a Master’s in Law which she took in France.

This last is a testament to her character: she had to compete with first language French speakers and become completely bilingual to succeed at this. This requires a degree of dedication and discipline, indeed grit and determination, that speaks well of her ability to contribute in politics.

She is currently completing a Master’s in Law in Canada as well. Her education and business background will make her a candidate for Cabinet in any Liberal Provincial government, always an advantage to the home riding.

Sean O’Meara: http://www.omeara.ca

Sean is the current Town and Regional Councillor for Ward 1 in Oakville. He too has a strong educational background and grew up in Oakville. A PhD from Queen’s, Sean’s interests are conflict resolution, ethnic conflict and international relations.

Sean O'Meara

In his role on Town and Regional Council, Sean has demonstrated an ability to work with diverse groups in a collaborative manner, and to get things done in the non-partisan world of municipal politics. His experience on Council means he has an intimate understanding of the Provincial Municipal relationship, which is the key factor in Oakville’s ability to chart its own future.

The Province has jealously guarded its powers which creates barriers to Oakville’s self-management, and Sean is entering Provincial politics with a view to reforming that relationship to increase local autonomy. Given his education and experience at the Municipal level, Sean would be a candidate for Cabinet in a future Liberal Provincial government, which would be of real benefit to his hometown.

Registered Oakville Provincial Liberals vote today between 11am and 8pm at: https://ontarioliberal.ca/events/oakville-nomination-meeting/