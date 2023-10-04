Two car thieves arrested in their Oakville home

× Expand HRPS Halton Police

Two men have been arrested after an investigation by Halton Police’s (HRPS) Regional Auto Theft Task Force.

In early September this year, investigators identified a suspect who was believed to be behind a string of car thefts in Halton and the GTA.

After executing a search warrant at a commercial property in Orangeville, officers found numerous stolen vehicles.

The investigation continued, and on Thursday, Sept. 21, another search warrant was executed. This time, a home in Oakville was investigated. The two men inside the home were arrested for their involvement in this auto theft network.

20-year-old Ali Kirisikoglu from Quebec has been arrested and charged with:

Theft of Motor Vehicle (3 counts)

Trafficking in Property Obtained by Crime

Possession of Automobile Master Key

Possession of Device to Obtain Computer Service

Possession of Break in Instruments

26-year-old Nicolas St-Jean-Lamothe from Quebec has been arrested and charged with:

Theft of Motor Vehicle (2 counts)

Trafficking in Property Obtained by Crime

Possession of Automobile Master Key

Possession of Device to Obtain Computer Service

Possession of Break in Instruments

Both were held for bail hearings.

In addition, the HRPS has also issued arrest warrants for two more men who are also involved. These men are wanted for charges of theft of motor vehicle and trafficking in property obtained by crime.

25 stolen cars were recovered due to this investigation.

The HRPS is applying significant resources to investigate auto theft occurrences; however, crime prevention is a shared responsibility. Please call 911 if you witness a crime in progress or if you see suspicious persons/vehicles in your neighbourhood.

There are some measures that residents can take to decrease the chance of the vehicle being stolen:

Park your vehicle in a locked garage

Block the exit of a potential target vehicle with a second vehicle parked behind it

Install an on-board diagnostic blocker/protector

Install a steering wheel lock device

Install an aftermarket GPS tracking device

Install home security cameras on the exterior of the residence

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Regional Auto Theft Task Force at 905-825-4777 ext. 3407.

You can also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers by dialling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.