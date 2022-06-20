Two day heat event starts Tuesday, June 21

Raimond Klavin on Unsplash
Environment Canada issued a two-day heat warning for Oakville on Monday, June 20, at 1:59 PM. The heat event is forecast for Tuesday through Wednesday. Cooler, drier air is expected to arrive by the early morning on Thursday, June 23.
According to the Weather Network, the hot and humid air rolls in on Tuesday morning as temperatures rise to 33 degrees Celsius by mid to late afternoon. The humid air will make the temperature feel like 40. However, the sun is expected to be out.
Temperatures Tuesday night and Wednesday night in the low twenties (degrees Celsius) will provide little relief from the heat.
A risk of thunderstorms persists from Tuesday evening until mid to late Wednesday afternoon.
Thursday's high is forecast to hit 30 but feel like 38.
The hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality, resulting in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high-risk category.
How to beat the heat
Oakville has 19 splash pads in parks throughout the town, open from 10 AM to 8 PM. During heat events, the town will often leave these facilities operating an hour later.
Indoor Pools
Community Centres are a great place to cool down. Operating hours for community centres are Monday to Thursday, 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM.
Glen Abbey Community Centre (indoor pool) - 1415 3rd Line
Iroquois Ridge Community Centre (indoor pool) - 1051 Glenashton Drive
Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre (indoor pool) - 325 Reynolds Street
Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre (indoor pool) - 2302 Bridge Road
River Oaks Community Centre - 2400 Sixth Line
Sir John Colborne Seniors' Centre - 1565 Old Lakeshore Road West
Trafalgar Park Community Centre - 133 Rebecca Street
Lake Ontario Swimming Areas in Oakville
Oakville also has three public swimming areas on Lake Ontario. Halton Region tests the water quality of the beaches once a week during the summer - click here for the most current results.
- Bronte Beach
- Coronation Park East
- Coronation Park West
- South Shell Park
During heat alerts and warm weather, the following is recommended:
- Drink lots of water (avoid caffeinated and alcoholic beverages)
- Check regularly on children, neighbours, the elderly, and persons with disabilities and chronic illnesses.
- Stay in an air-conditioned place (if possible) and only go outdoors during the coolest part of the day.
- Limit outdoor exercise
- Avoid the sun by wearing loose-fitting clothing, a hat and sunglasses and apply sunscreen 20 to 30 minutes before going outside.