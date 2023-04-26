Two drug traffickers arrested in Oakville

by

A lengthy drug investigation by Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has led to the arrest of a man and woman.

On Monday, April 24, HRPS' investigators from 2 District stopped a man in his vehicle in Mississauga. Search warrants were then executed on the man’s vehicle, two residences, and a storage locker. Among the items seized, as a result, were handguns, ammunition and cocaine.

In all, HRPS seized:

  • Two restricted handguns (both with tampered serial numbers)   
  • Four handgun magazines
  • 99 rounds of ammunition
  • Brass knuckles
  • Approximately 7.7 ounces of cocaine
  • Drug trafficking indicia (drug packaging, digital scale, cutting agents)
  • Nearly $10,000 in CAN currency

31-year-old Julian Welsh, from Mississauga, was charged with:

  • Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (2 counts)
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (2 Counts)
  • Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose (2 counts)
  • Breach of Firearms Regulation (2 Counts) 
  • Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition (2 Counts)
  • Firearm: Tampering with Serial Number (2 counts)
  • Trafficking a Controlled Substance – Cocaine (2 counts)
  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon (brass knuckles) 

A 31-year-old woman, from Toronto, was also arrested and charged with:

  • Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (2 counts)
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (2 Counts)
  • Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose (2 counts)
  • Breach of Firearms Regulation (2 Counts) 
  • Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition (2 Counts)
  • Firearm: Tampering with Serial Number (2 counts) 

Both were held in custody pending a bail hearing.