Two drug traffickers arrested in Oakville

× Expand HRPS Items seized by HRPS

A lengthy drug investigation by Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has led to the arrest of a man and woman.

On Monday, April 24, HRPS' investigators from 2 District stopped a man in his vehicle in Mississauga. Search warrants were then executed on the man’s vehicle, two residences, and a storage locker. Among the items seized, as a result, were handguns, ammunition and cocaine.

In all, HRPS seized:

Two restricted handguns (both with tampered serial numbers)

Four handgun magazines

99 rounds of ammunition

Brass knuckles

Approximately 7.7 ounces of cocaine

Drug trafficking indicia (drug packaging, digital scale, cutting agents)

Nearly $10,000 in CAN currency

31-year-old Julian Welsh, from Mississauga, was charged with:

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (2 counts)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (2 Counts)

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose (2 counts)

Breach of Firearms Regulation (2 Counts)

Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition (2 Counts)

Firearm: Tampering with Serial Number (2 counts)

Trafficking a Controlled Substance – Cocaine (2 counts)

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon (brass knuckles)

A 31-year-old woman, from Toronto, was also arrested and charged with:

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (2 counts)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (2 Counts)

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose (2 counts)

Breach of Firearms Regulation (2 Counts)

Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition (2 Counts)

Firearm: Tampering with Serial Number (2 counts)

Both were held in custody pending a bail hearing.