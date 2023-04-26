Two drug traffickers arrested in Oakville

HRPS
Items seized by HRPS
A lengthy drug investigation by Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has led to the arrest of a man and woman.
On Monday, April 24, HRPS' investigators from 2 District stopped a man in his vehicle in Mississauga. Search warrants were then executed on the man’s vehicle, two residences, and a storage locker. Among the items seized, as a result, were handguns, ammunition and cocaine.
In all, HRPS seized:
- Two restricted handguns (both with tampered serial numbers)
- Four handgun magazines
- 99 rounds of ammunition
- Brass knuckles
- Approximately 7.7 ounces of cocaine
- Drug trafficking indicia (drug packaging, digital scale, cutting agents)
- Nearly $10,000 in CAN currency
31-year-old Julian Welsh, from Mississauga, was charged with:
- Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (2 counts)
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (2 Counts)
- Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose (2 counts)
- Breach of Firearms Regulation (2 Counts)
- Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition (2 Counts)
- Firearm: Tampering with Serial Number (2 counts)
- Trafficking a Controlled Substance – Cocaine (2 counts)
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000
- Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon (brass knuckles)
A 31-year-old woman, from Toronto, was also arrested and charged with:
- Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (2 counts)
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (2 Counts)
- Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose (2 counts)
- Breach of Firearms Regulation (2 Counts)
- Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition (2 Counts)
- Firearm: Tampering with Serial Number (2 counts)
Both were held in custody pending a bail hearing.