Two Etobicoke men arrested for shooting in Oakville

by

On September 20, 2020, the Halton Regional Police Service responded to a shooting in area of Sixth Line and Elm Road in Oakville. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was discharged from hospital later that same day.

In the early hours of September 29, 2020, the Halton Regional Police Service - Tactical Rescue Unit executed two search warrants at addresses in Etobicoke in relation to the shooting. As a result, two males were arrested and charged with the following:

The first (age 23) of Etobicoke is charged with:

  • Robbery With Firearm
  • Point Firearm
  • Discharge Firearm
  • Breach of Firearm Prohibition (6 counts)
  • Breach Recognizance (2 counts)
  • Unauthorized Possession of Firearm in Motor Vehicle
  • Assault With a Weapon
  • Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
  • Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
  • Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition (2 counts)
  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance

The second (age 22) of Etobicoke is charged with:

  • Robbery with Firearm
  • Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
  • Unauthorized Possession of Firearm in Motor Vehicle
  • Forcible Confinement
  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance (2 Counts)

Both males were held for a bail hearing in Milton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Barry Malciw of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2218.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not published the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service does typically post suspect(s) name(s) on their website.