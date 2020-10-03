Two Etobicoke men arrested for shooting in Oakville

× Expand Halton Regional Police Department Joshua Creek Labour Trafficking Child Pornography lowest crime Charged Organized Crime Group Break and Enter Investigation Halton Regional Police Truck - Ford 2014 Explorer

On September 20, 2020, the Halton Regional Police Service responded to a shooting in area of Sixth Line and Elm Road in Oakville. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was discharged from hospital later that same day.

In the early hours of September 29, 2020, the Halton Regional Police Service - Tactical Rescue Unit executed two search warrants at addresses in Etobicoke in relation to the shooting. As a result, two males were arrested and charged with the following:

The first (age 23) of Etobicoke is charged with:

Robbery With Firearm

Point Firearm

Discharge Firearm

Breach of Firearm Prohibition (6 counts)

Breach Recognizance (2 counts)

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm in Motor Vehicle

Assault With a Weapon

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition (2 counts)

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance

The second (age 22) of Etobicoke is charged with:

Robbery with Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm in Motor Vehicle

Forcible Confinement

Possession of a Scheduled Substance (2 Counts)

Both males were held for a bail hearing in Milton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Barry Malciw of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2218.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca

