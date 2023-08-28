Two knife-wielding men hop out of van and chase after pedestrian

× Expand Openstreetmap Coronation Drive

On Saturday, Aug. 26, around 8:50 a.m. in the morning, a man was walking on Coronation Drive when two suspects jumped out of a red van and pointed a knife towards him.

The victim ran, but the suspects gave chase “for a brief time” before returning to van and leaving the area.

It was not a robbery; there were no demands. Nothing was stolen.

No injuries were reported also.

No arrests have been made as of yet.

HRPS would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).