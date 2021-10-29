Two youths arrested for B&E and auto theft in Oakville

Halton Police arrested two male youths in connection with a break and enter and theft of an automobile in the neighbourhood of Glenorchy around Threshing Mill Boulevard and Ballmer Trail in Oakville.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) received a report of a break and enter in progress at approximately 4:00 am on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The homeowner reported that a person had entered their home and then stole their 2020 white Mercedes Benz.

HRPS officers spotted a white Mercedes and a blue compact sedan with four doors driving in tandem towards them at high speed when they attended the scene. Soon after, both the vehicles fled the area.

The police officers located the blue sedan with two occupants in Dundas Street and Eighth Line area and received confirmation of its involvement in the crime. The police arrested both the occupants, one from Mississauga and another from Kitchener. Soon after, Toronto Police Service recovered the stolen 2020 white Mercedes around 5 am.

Names and details of the suspects will not be released, in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The occupants were charged with:

Break and Enter

Possession of Break-in Instruments

Theft of Motor Vehicle

They were released with a court date.

HRPS requests residents to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216 with any relevant information.

You can also submit anonymous tips at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.