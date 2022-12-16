Two men threaten group of kids with knife

× Expand OpenStreetMaps Upper Middle Road and Third Line

Two male suspects are sought, by Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS), after threatening a group of kids on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The kids were walking in the area of Third Line and Upper Middle Road, at around 3 p.m. in the afternoon, when they were confronted by the two men and demanded they give up their backpacks and money. One of the men suggested that he was concealing a knife.

Nothing ended up being taken, other than a combination lock they stole from one of the kids' backpacks.

A knife wasn't actually seen during the incident; no injuries were reported.

This is the second incident, within the span of a month, where a different group of kids have been threatened with a knife.

Detailed descriptions of the suspects are unavailable at this point.

If you have information about this incident, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.