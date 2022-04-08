Two Oakville men charged with drug trafficking

HRPS
Halton Police's Drug and Human Trafficking Unit arrested two Oakville men for drug trafficking, including weapons charges, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
Part of the investigation included executing a search warrant at a residence in the area of Litchfield Road and White Oaks Boulevard, which is located across from Sheridan College's Trafalgar Road Campus.
After the execution of the warrant, several area residents came to thank the police as they had expressed concerns for their safety due to the activity that had been occurring at the residence.
As a result of the search warrant, the following items were seized:
- 1 Sawed-off shotgun
- 1 replica handgun
- Ammunition
- 1 Taser
- Approximately 100 grams of cocaine
- 6.5 kilograms of marihuana
- Bottle of Oxycodone
- $35,000 in Canadian currency
- Jewelry
- Various drug trafficking indicated
Charges
27-year-old man from Oakville was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possess Cannabis for the Purpose of Distributing
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000
- Possession of Oxycontin for the Purpose of Trafficking
32-year-old man from Oakville was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possess Cannabis for the Purpose of Distributing
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Tampering with a Serial Number
- Careless Storage of Ammunition
- Possession of a Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized
- Contravention of Storage Regulations
- Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device
Both accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Drug and Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 5331.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Presumption of Innocence
The names of the accused at not published by Oakville News, as individuals charged with a crime are innocent. They can only be found guilty by a court of law. Halton Police will at times post the names of these individuals on their website.