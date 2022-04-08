Two Oakville men charged with drug trafficking

× Expand HRPS

Halton Police's Drug and Human Trafficking Unit arrested two Oakville men for drug trafficking, including weapons charges, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Part of the investigation included executing a search warrant at a residence in the area of Litchfield Road and White Oaks Boulevard, which is located across from Sheridan College's Trafalgar Road Campus.

After the execution of the warrant, several area residents came to thank the police as they had expressed concerns for their safety due to the activity that had been occurring at the residence.

As a result of the search warrant, the following items were seized:

1 Sawed-off shotgun

1 replica handgun

Ammunition

1 Taser

Approximately 100 grams of cocaine

6.5 kilograms of marihuana

Bottle of Oxycodone

$35,000 in Canadian currency

Jewelry

Various drug trafficking indicated

Charges

27-year-old man from Oakville was arrested and charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possess Cannabis for the Purpose of Distributing

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Possession of Oxycontin for the Purpose of Trafficking

32-year-old man from Oakville was arrested and charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possess Cannabis for the Purpose of Distributing

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Tampering with a Serial Number

Careless Storage of Ammunition

Possession of a Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized

Contravention of Storage Regulations

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device

Both accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Drug and Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 5331.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Presumption of Innocence

The names of the accused at not published by Oakville News, as individuals charged with a crime are innocent. They can only be found guilty by a court of law. Halton Police will at times post the names of these individuals on their website.