Two Oakville neighbours win $50,000 Lotto Max

Lina Bagalia and Marifi Delos Reyes have been friends and neighbours for the last 17 years. Now they are Oakville's latest lottery winners.

Bagalia and Reyes won $52,113.10 from a Lotto Max second prize from a draw that took place earlier this summer, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

"I woke up the morning after the draw to check my ticket," Lina shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. "I heard the winning tune on the OLG App but I had to put my glasses on to see what we won. I was shocked – I screamed."

Lina and Marifi said they've been playing the lottery together since 2017. The winning ticket was purchased on The Lottery Stop on Rebecca Steet in Oakville.

When Lina told Marifi about their win, Marifi says she scanned the ticket for herself. "I saw the screen and I almost cried. It was unbelievable," she smiled. "I'm so thankful. Hopefully this win is practice for when we win the big one!"

Lina plans to share her win with family. "I'd like to travel back to the Philippines for a vacation to visit family," she said. Marifi plans to save her winnings and put a down payment on a home.

"I have so much I want to do with this money. I am so grateful," concluded Lina.

