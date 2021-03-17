Two Oakville pharmacies robbed: HRPS search for suspects

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is investigating a series of pharmacy robberies that police believe to be connected.

Halton Pharmacy - Speers & Fourth Line

On Monday, February 15, 2021, at approximately 3:55 pm three males entered Halton Pharmacy on 1060 Speers Road in Oakville, Ontario. Halton Pharmacy is located on the south side of Speers, just west of Fourth Line.

The thieves demanded the pharmacist turnover narcotics from the safe.

After stealing the drugs, the suspects fled the area in an SUV.

No weapons were seen or mentioned and no physical injuries were sustained.

Recall Pharma Plus - Bronte Village

On Sunday, March 14, 2021, at approximately 7:05 pm four males entered Rexall Pharma Plus at 2441 Lakeshore Road West in Oakville, Ontario. This Recall is located just east of Bronte Road.

They again targeted narcotics from the safe and were able to steal a quantity of prescription drugs and cash.

On this occasion, one of the suspects was armed with a kitchen knife. They fled the area in a sedan.

Two victims suffered minor physical injuries during this robbery.

IDA Pharmacy - Alton Village - Burlington

On Friday, February 19, 2021, at approximately 5:15 pm three males entered IDA Pharmacy and Alton Village Medical Clinic located at 104-4903 Thomas Alton Boulevard in Burlington, Ontario. Again the thieves demanded turnover narcotics. They were unsuccessful in obtaining any drugs however they did steal cash from the register. They fled the area in an SUV. The suspects indicated they were armed, but no weapons were observed. Nobody was physically injured during the incident.

In each incident the suspects have been wearing masks however they appear to be between 16-22 years of age.

Police want to remind the public of the following safety tips:

Always be vigilant of your surroundings

If you find yourself present during a robbery, remain calm. Do not argue with the robbers or attempt to disarm them

Try and note/remember as many details as possible

Do not touch or move anything discarded or left behind by the robbers

Once safe to do so, call 911 and remain at the scene until police arrive

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Barry Malciw of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2218.

Police would also be interested in any dash cam footage residents may have of the suspects and their vehicles in the area and time of the robberies.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.