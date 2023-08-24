Two Oakville residents changed after a “re-vining” investigation.

× Expand HRPS Halton Police

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) have made a pair of arrests and have laid multiple charges after a “re-vinning” investigation in Oakville.

On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, members of the 2 District Auto team executed a number of search warrants in Oakville in relation to an auto theft investigation. Due to the search warrants that were issued, a 2021 re-vinned Ford Explorer was recovered.

This marks the fourth stolen vehicle recovered during the four-month-long investigation. The total value of the vehicles recovered is approximately $250,000.

A police investigation determined the accused was registering stolen vehicles using fictitious or cloned VINs (Vehicle Identification Numbers) with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO).

On Wednesday, August 23rd, investigators made two arrests.

42 years old Bassam Abualkhair of Oakville was arrested and charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 (5 counts)

Tampering with Vehicle Identification Number (2 counts)

Possession of a Counterfeit Mark (2 counts)

Possession of a Forged Document (3 counts)

Possession of Automobile Master Key (2 counts)

Fraud over $5000

39 years old Rawan Iskandarani of Oakville was also arrested and charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

Both accused were released from custody and are now pending a court appearance.

If you have information regarding this investigation, you are asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through their website.