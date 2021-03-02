Stolen cheques in Oakville lead to a drug bust

In November 2020, the Halton Regional Police Service commenced an investigation after cheques were stolen in Oakville and fraudulently cashed at various locations in Toronto.

Over the course of the investigation, police were able to identify the responsible parties.

On February 26, 2021, investigators from Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau – Street Crime Unit, conducted surveillance on the suspects in Toronto. During the operation, a suspected drug transaction was observed.

A 29 year-old resident of Oakville was arrested and the following items were seized:

60 grams of methamphetamine

11 grams of cocaine

7 Xanax pills

5 litres of Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate (GHB)

The Oakville resident has been charged with the following:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Xanax

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate (GHB)

Fraud under $5000 (8 counts)

Use forged document (8 counts)

Fail to comply with probation (3 counts)

This resident was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

A 33 year-old resident of Oakville was also arrested in relation to this investigation and has been charged with:

Fraud under $5000 (8 counts)

Use forged document (8 counts)

Fail to comply with release order

This resident was released from custody pending a court appearance in Milton.

Anyone with information in regards to any of these occurrences is asked to contact Detective Constable Chris Brown, Oakville Criminal Investigation Bureau, 905-825-4747 extension 2208.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers "See Something? Hear Something? Know Something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Presumption of Innocence

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service does typically post suspect(s) name(s) on their website.