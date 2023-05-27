Two sex traffickers from Oakville arrested

A man and a woman from Oakville have been charged with trafficking a young woman and forcing her into the sex trade.

Peel Police Christopher Warren Williams

Last summer, they lured the young female victim from Winnipeg and made her work as an escort in Mississauga and Brampton.

An investigation was launched after a complaint was made to Winnipeg Police, last August; it was alleged that the young woman was taken and forced into prostitution by the Oakvillian pair.

According to the Peel Regional Police Specialized Enforcement Bureau-Vice Unit, the pair “exercised control over aspects of her life, and profited financially.”

39-year-old Christopher Warren Williams and 23-year-old Ayusha Pandey, both from Oakville, have been charged with:

Procuring

Human trafficking

Receive material benefit

Derive material benefit

Exercise control, direction or influence

Advertise sexual services

Williams was held for a bail hearing, but Pandey was released; she is set to be in court at a later date.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims, especially in the Greater Toronto Area. If you have information, please contact police by calling 905-453-2121, ext. 3555. You can also call the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010.