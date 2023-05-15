Two Oakville teens caught with guns and drugs in Thunder Bay

× Expand Thunder Bay Police Service Gun Seized

Two teens from Oakville were arrested in Thunder Bay, along with three others, after a drug trafficking investigation by Thunder Bay Police Service’s (TBPS) Intelligence Unit.

TBPS officers executed search warrants for two residences, in relation to the suspects, on suspicion of drug trafficking. The two searches were conducted almost concurrently within 30 minutes of each other.

Authorities were able to seize a loaded handguns, an extended magazine, cash, a significant quantity of fentanyl and cocaine, suspected Xanax pills and Oxycodone pills.

The street value of the drugs seized amounts to nearly $370,000.

$103,000 in cash was also seized.

Five people were arrested, as a result. Two of them, both 18-years-old and the youngest in the group, are from Oakville.

18-year-old Nicholas Burnett from Oakville was charged with:

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000

Careless Use of a Firearm

Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (2 charges)

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Fail to Comply with Sentence

18-year-old Mohammad Matnet Siddiqui from Oakville was charged with:

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000

Careless Use of a Firearm

Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (2 charges)

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

All five accused appeared in bail court in the afternoon of Thursday, May 11.