Two people missing in Milton

Halton Police are requesting the publics assistance in locating two individuals who have been reported as missing in Milton. These incidents are separate.

Matthew Marques (19) of Milton was last seen on Feb. 7 at around 5:30 p.m. in the area of McDougall Crossing and Scott Boulevard in Milton.

Andi Butrus (30) of Milton was last seen on foot at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 8 in the area of Mary Street and Hugh Street in Milton.

Matthew is described as:

Male

White

Approximately 5’10” tall, with a slim build

Long curly black hair and patchy black facial hair with brown eyes

Last seen wearing a black winter coat, beige t-shirt, black jeans, black slide style sandals and a black backpack

Andi is described as:

Male

White

Approximately 6’1” tall with a medium build

Short black hair and brown eyes

He was wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, black track pants, beige shoes and carrying a grey Jansport brand backpack

Photos of both are available here.

Anyone with information about Andi or Matthew or their possible whereabouts is asked to contact police through 9-1-1 or via the non-emergency line at 905-825-4777.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.