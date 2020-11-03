Two Quebecers linked to high-end SUV theft in Oakville

Just around midnight on Monday, November 2, 2020, Halton Regional Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Trafalgar Road and Upper Middle Road in Oakville, Ontario. This location is just north of Sheridan College.
A quick Investigation determined the driver was wanted by the HRPS for the theft of an SUV stemming that occurred in February 2020.
The officer searched the vehicle and found break-in instruments along with devices specifically used to steal high-end sport utility vehicles.
25 year-old man from St. Léonard, Québec was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of Break in Instruments
- Theft of Motor Vehicle
19 year-old male from Laval, Québec was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of Break in Instruments
- Obstruct Peace officer
The 25 year-old was held for a bail hearing in Milton and 19 year-old was released on a Release Order.
We are encouraging vehicle owners to implement the following vehicle theft prevention tips:
- Park your vehicle within a locked/secure garage as the majority of the vehicles are stolen from residential driveways
- If a garage is not accessible, park another vehicle behind it in the driveway to act as a physical barrier to its removal
- Lock the data port using a simple device that can be purchased online and blocks access to the computer port where thieves gain access to reprogram the vehicle's keys
- Invest in an aftermarket global positioning system tracker or have one installed by the dealer, as it may assist in recovery of the vehicle if it is stolen
- Ensure your unattended vehicle(s) are locked and secure
- Never leave spare keys in your vehicle
- Never leave spare keys outside of your residence
- When not in use, place vehicle keys inside a radio frequency shielding bag/pouch to block cell signals
- Equip your vehicle with an alarm
- Use other devices to deter thefts (e.g. steering wheel locking device)
- Consider purchasing a quality video surveillance system and ensure your cameras are properly placed and functioning for 24-hour use
Community safety is a shared responsibility. Help keep communities safe and immediately report any suspicious activity.
Anyone with questions or information about these vehicle thefts is asked to contact Detective Omar Nadim at the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905 825-4747 ext. 2278.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE
Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.
Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service does typically post suspect(s) name(s) on their website.