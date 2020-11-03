Two Quebecers linked to high-end SUV theft in Oakville

Just around midnight on Monday, November 2, 2020, Halton Regional Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Trafalgar Road and Upper Middle Road in Oakville, Ontario. This location is just north of Sheridan College.

A quick Investigation determined the driver was wanted by the HRPS for the theft of an SUV stemming that occurred in February 2020.

The officer searched the vehicle and found break-in instruments along with devices specifically used to steal high-end sport utility vehicles.

25 year-old man from St. Léonard, Québec was arrested and charged with:

Possession of Break in Instruments

Theft of Motor Vehicle

19 year-old male from Laval, Québec was arrested and charged with:

Possession of Break in Instruments

Obstruct Peace officer

The 25 year-old was held for a bail hearing in Milton and 19 year-old was released on a Release Order.

We are encouraging vehicle owners to implement the following vehicle theft prevention tips:

Park your vehicle within a locked/secure garage as the majority of the vehicles are stolen from residential driveways

If a garage is not accessible, park another vehicle behind it in the driveway to act as a physical barrier to its removal

Lock the data port using a simple device that can be purchased online and blocks access to the computer port where thieves gain access to reprogram the vehicle's keys

Invest in an aftermarket global positioning system tracker or have one installed by the dealer, as it may assist in recovery of the vehicle if it is stolen

Ensure your unattended vehicle(s) are locked and secure

Never leave spare keys in your vehicle

Never leave spare keys outside of your residence

When not in use, place vehicle keys inside a radio frequency shielding bag/pouch to block cell signals

Equip your vehicle with an alarm

Use other devices to deter thefts (e.g. steering wheel locking device)

Consider purchasing a quality video surveillance system and ensure your cameras are properly placed and functioning for 24-hour use

Community safety is a shared responsibility. Help keep communities safe and immediately report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with questions or information about these vehicle thefts is asked to contact Detective Omar Nadim at the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905 825-4747 ext. 2278.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service does typically post suspect(s) name(s) on their website.