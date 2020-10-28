BREAKING: Two Oakville schools in lockdown or hold; police close street

UPDATE, Oct. 28 at 3:10pm: Halton Police are now saying, "The lockdown at Gaetan-Gervais and the hold/secure at White Oaks are both being lifted at this time. Expect an ongoing police presence."

Original story: Two Oakville secondary schools are in either lockdown or hold Wednesday, October 28, 2020. This is a breaking story with updates coming in as it happens.

Gaetan-Gervais Secondary School at 1075 McCraney Street East in Oakville is currently in lockdown mode while White Oaks Secondary School (two campuses, one next to G-G and one across the street) is in an active hold and secure.

McCraney Street is currently closed while the police are investigating.

Halton Regional Police Service posted this to Twitter at 2:36 p.m. on Wednesday October 28, 2020:

"Gaetan-Gervais Secondary School is currently in lockdown and White Oaks Secondary School is in a hold and secure for a police investigation. Officers are on scene. Mccraney Street East is currently closed. Please avoid the area. More updates to follow."

More can be learned about Gaetan-Gervais Secondary School at their website here.

More can be learned about White Oaks Secondary School at their website here. You can also visit the Halton District School Board website.

This is a developing story with more to come.