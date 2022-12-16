Two stores broken into overnight within half hour

At around 3:50 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, someone broke into CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice, located at 230 North Service Road, by smashing a window.

The suspect stole about $150 from the cash register, and then took off.

Just 20 minutes prior to this incident, another nearby store was broken into. The front door to Maple Leaf Chutney, at 203 North Service Road West, was smashed open, but Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is yet to determine whether anything was stolen.

HRPS isn’t certain whether the same suspect was responsible for both incidents, and they haven’t ruled that theory out of their investigation.

The suspect’s description isn’t available at this stage.

If you have information about this incident, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.