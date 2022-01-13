Two suspects wanted for multiple Oakville car thefts

× Expand Halton Regional Police Service Suspects of multiple car thefts in Oakville captured on video

Halton Regional Police Service is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects wanted for a series of unlocked car thefts in Oakville.

On Thursday January 6, 2022 at approximately 4:30 a.m., multiple thefts occurred from unlocked automobiles in the area of Melvin Avenue and Chartwell Road in Oakville. Two suspects were captured on video, seen above.

During one theft, a wallet containing bank cards was stolen. The stolen bank cards were utilized to make fraudulent purchases a short time later at several convenience stores along Lakeshore Boulevard West in Etobicoke.

Suspect one is described as a white male, wearing glasses, a blue and black winter jacket with a black hoodie underneath (pulled up), black pants and black and white shoes. The suspect was wearing a black mask.

Suspect two is described as a white male, wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants and black shoes. The suspect was wearing a black mask or balaclava under his hoodie.

The suspects may be associated to a stolen black 2017 Volvo CX90 with Ontario licence plate PHENIX88.

Police say there may also be a link between these thefts and another case: this vehicle may have been used in the armed robbery of a Circle K convenience store in Milton that took place two days ago on January 11, 2022. (More information about that case is available online here.)

If you observe this vehicle, do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.