Two teens charged in Oakville sextortion incident

× Expand HRPS Halton Regional Police Constable Ashley Izlakar

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) – 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau completed an investigation into a sextortion incident of a female from Oakville, Ontario.

Sextortion is blackmail. It’s when someone threatens to send a sexual image or video if a victim does not provide additional sexual images or payment.

In July 2021, the victim shared an intimate image with a male youth known to her.

She did not grant permission for the male to save the image.

Once in possession of the image, the male threatened to distribute it, unless further images were provided.

Ultimately, the image was shared between two responsible parties, with a second youth posting it online.

On Jan. 14, 2022, the HRPS arrested the two males responsible.

A 15-year-old male from Burlington has been charged with:

Extortion

Distribute Intimate Image

Voyeurism

A 15-year-old from Caledonia has been charged with:

Distribute Intimate Image

Both accused were released on Undertaking.

Names of accused, who are between the ages of 12 to 18, can not be released as their identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Act.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

About Sextortion

Sextortion is a form of blackmail and it can happen to anyone. If you are a victim of sextortion, we are here to help you.

Saving an intimate image without permission constitutes voyeurism.

Report sextortion to the Halton Regional Police Service by calling our non-emergency number at 905-825-4777.

Safety tips, as well as an informative video can be found on our website here: Sextortion