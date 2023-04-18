Two Toyota Highlanders stolen overnight last Sunday

× Expand Openstreetmap Location of the first auto theft

Two vehicles were stolen overnight between Sunday, Apr. 16 and Monday, Apr. 17.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has revealed that the vehicles targeted were both identical in model, make and colour - grey 2021 Toyota Highlanders.

The first one was stolen from the owner’s driveway on Adirondak Trail.

The second was stolen from the owner’s driveway on West Oak Trails Boulevard.

× Expand Openstreetmap West Oak Trails Boulevard

There are no suspect descriptions.

If you have information about this incident, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.

Last month, the Halton Police Board convened with the HRPS for their monthly meeting and the main topic of contention was auto theft. Stats, from a recent auto theft summit, revealed that the majority of stolen cars were taken out of driveways and, even, unlocked.

The HRPS recommends that you park your vehicle in a secure/locked garage, if possible, and lock your vehicles (and close all windows).

Here are additional tips, courtesy of the HRPS, to help you avoid being the victim of an auto theft:

Lock the onboard diagnostic port using a simple device (that can be purchased online) that blocks access to where thieves reprogram the vehicle’s key fob

Use a steering wheel locking device to deter theft

Invest in an aftermarket global positioning system (GPS) tracker as it may assist in recovery of the vehicle if it is stolen

When not in use, place vehicle key fob inside a radio frequency shielding bag/pouch to block cell signals

Consider purchasing a quality video surveillance system and ensure your cameras are properly placed and functioning for 24-hour use

Never leave your vehicle unattended with the engine running, even for a few seconds. Turn off the ignition and take the keys with you.

Vehicle Contents:

Never hide a spare key in your car or outside your residence Never leave personal identification or valuables in your vehicle Remove technologic and other removable accessories from view when not in your vehicle

Invest in anti-theft devices: