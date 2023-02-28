Two vehicles parked on driveway set ablaze

× Expand Openstreetmap The residence on Dunforest Crescent

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) responded to a call on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 1:55 a.m. in the area of Grand Oak Trail and Aztec Gate.

Two vehicles that were parked at a residence on Dunforest Crescent were set on fire.

It was determined that three individuals had arrived at the residence in a light-coloured sedan. They, then, "put an unknown substance on the victim's two vehicles that caused them to catch fire."

The three suspects fled the area in the same vehicle they arrived in.

An investigation by the HRPS is underway and they cannot share any further details at this time.

If you have information to share, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.