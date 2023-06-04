Two-year-old boy almost drowns in backyard pool

× Expand Openstreetmap Ashbury Road

A two-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital after falling into a backyard pool at a residence on Ashbury Road, near Speers Road and Fourth Line. The incident took place around 9:30 a.m., Saturday morning, on Jun. 3.

After being pulled from the pool, a family member is said to have performed CPR until police, firefighters and paramedics arrived. The boy was conscious while being transported to hospital.

Further information is currently unavailable but Halton police is investigating the incident.

This is the third drowning incident within the span of a week in the same Oakville West neighbourhood. Just a day before this incident, on Friday, Jun. 2, a man was pulled from a backyard pool on Samford Place without vital signs. And, exactly a week ago from the latest incident, last Saturday, May 27, a three-year-old boy tragically lost his life by drowning in a backyard pool, on Warwick Avenue, while attending a birthday party.

All three incidents took place at backyard pools merely a few kilometres from each other.