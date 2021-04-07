Two youths arrested in Oakville robbery

× Expand © OpenStreetMap contributors CC BY-SA 2.0

On Monday, April 5, 2021, at approximately 2:15 am, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) responded to a report of a robbery in the area close to White Oaks Secondary School.

Police learned two males were picked up by a taxi in Hamilton and driven to Oakville, Ontario. Upon arrival, the males attempted to flee on foot and avoid paying the transportation fee.

The cab driver was assaulted and sustained minor physical injuries during the incident.

HRPS investigated the incident. On Tuesday, April 6, 2021, a 14-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were arrested for robbery and fraudulently obtaining transportation; Halton Regional Police Service can not identify the youths under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Constable Andre Giglia at the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905 825-4747 ext. 2282.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.