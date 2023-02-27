U-Haul cargo van stolen

× Expand Openstreetmap Woody Road and Speers Road

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is investigating the theft of a U-Haul truck.

The vehicle was stolen between Thursday, Feb. 23 and Friday, Feb. 24 from a property on Speers Road and Woody Road. The suspect(s) took the vehicle's key from a lock box that they broke into.

No arrests have been made, and there are no descriptions of the suspects.

If you have information to share, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.