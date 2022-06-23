United Way Halton and Hamilton supported 205,000 local lives

× Expand United Way of Halton Hamilton

On June 23, 2022, at the 2021-2022 Impact Report Launch, panelists from United Way-funded agencies shared what happens when community stands together to take action.

We have experienced two of the most challenging years, with support programs seeing a stark increase in demand, record-high rates of mental health struggles, and an increase in people and families experiencing food insecurity.

However, our donors’ commitment to making important change has led United Way Halton & Hamilton to help 205,311 people through 106 local programs.

Fluctuating pandemic restrictions further strained several local social issues - the wellbeing of children and mental illness progressed into a shadow pandemic, loneliness and isolation impacted seniors more than ever before, and the income gap in Canada was widened.

With participation from donors, partners and leaders, the Impact Report Launch event shared how resilient community has been during this time, exemplifying their obligation to helping vulnerable people who face significant social barriers.

"Every year, the Impact Report illustrates the journey of a donors’ support in their community with stories and statistics," says Brad Park, president and CEO of United Way Halton & Hamilton, host of the Impact Report Launch.

"The level of support seen this year has been absolutely inspiring. This year’s work gives us many reasons for hope as we work together to support local agencies that continue to struggle to meet demand. Our donors’ giving has opened up the possibility for everyone to overcome barriers, and thrive. Their Local Love shows that when we stand together, we are stronger."

The Impact Report shows how your United Way is responding to societal issues:

Nearly half (48%) of Ontarians say their mental health worsened since the outbreak began, up from 36% at the start of the pandemic.

United Way Halton & Hamilton helped 48,092 people to improve their mental health, and are better able to handle life's challenges.

Over the past four years, food banks saw a 19% increase in demand across Ontario.

13,614 people have increased food security with the support of United Way Halton & Hamilton.

Physical activity in childhood is essential for a healthy brain and leads to improved thinking and learning, emotional regulation, problem solving, and stress management.

United Way Halton & Hamilton funding helped 27,251 children and youth improve their emotional and physical well-being.

During the annual event, Brad Park and Brenda Delodder, your United Way’s Vice President, Marketing & Communications, hosted a panel of local agency leaders who shared how local programming has been affected by the global pandemic and examined the effects of ongoing social issues that affect our community.

Panellists included:

Paul Gregory, Executive Director, Support House

Nadia Headley, Executive Director, Oakville Parent-Child Centre

Renee Wetselaar, Executive Director, St. Mathews House

To find out exactly how your United Way impacts the community, click through the 2021-22 Impact Report at togetherstronger.ca.