Unsecured work site Downtown Oakville leads to over $15,000 in losses

A trailer containing roughly $10,000 in power tools was stolen from a job site near the intersection of Robinson Street and Thomas Street in downtown Oakville.

On the morning of Dec. 14, Halton Police responded to a call from an individual who was working on a job site in the area near Robinson Street and Thomas Street who left his trailer of power tools in what police described as "an unsecured work site" overnight.

The next morning, the trailer was gone, with a combined value of over $15,000 in losses.

No arrests or suspect descriptions are available.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Halton Police at 905-825-4747.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.