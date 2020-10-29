Update: Lockdown and Hold and Secure at Oakville Schools

​On Wednesday October 28, 2020, at approximately 2 p.m., the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) responded to Gaétan-Gervais Secondary School in Oakville after a small group of students inside the school received threatening text messages from an unknown number.

Police placed the school in lockdown and neighbouring school, White Oaks Secondary School, in a hold and secure. A road adjacent to the schools was also closed by police. These lockdowns remained in place for approximately one hour while officers searched the interior and exterior of the school.

While the investigation is ongoing, information suggests that these messages may have been a prank. The source of the text messages is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

No physical injuries were sustained as a result of this occurrence.

The HRPS would like to remind residents that threats such as this are taken extremely seriously by police and can result in criminal charges.

Oakville first reported on these events as they were happening yesterday afternoon. More can be learned from the HRPS website.