Up to 30 cm of snow expected to fall tonight

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Oakville, Ontario. The warning is for a significant a snowfall when accumulation ranges between 20 to 30 cm, with winds reaching 50 km/h.

This winter weather event is expected to start late-evening on Monday, Feb. 15 and end by mid-morning on Tuesday, Feb.16. The warning was issued on Monday, Feb 15/21 at 2:21 PM.

This event is expected to start in Niagara, and then encompass Hamilton, Burlington, Oakville, Peel, and Toronto.

The wind will be coming out of the North-East which can result in communities closest to lake being hit the hardest as the strong winds pick up moisture from the large open waters of Lake Ontario.

Heaviest snowfall is expected to fall from 11:00 PM to 3:00 AM in the range of one to three centimetres per hour, and then start to tapper off significantly.

Temperatures are forecast to hover around minus nine, but with the windchill it will feel more like minus 18. Average wind speed will be around the low 30's but gusts are expected to hit 50 km/h.

Driving conditions during the worst of the storm will be hazardous, with drifting snow, as well as white out conditions. If you do not need to travel tonight, it is advised that you stay home.

Morning rush hour will be impacted and likely very slow, so make sure you give yourself lots of time to get around. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.