'Re-vinned' used vehicle scam - buyer beware

Since February, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) regional auto theft task force has been investigating a network of 're-vinned' vehicles circulating Ontario.

'Re-vinning' is changing the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) of a stolen vehicle to a fraudulently fabricated number, concealing the fact that the vehicle was stolen.

The auto theft task force has recovered 18 're-vinned' vehicles sold to unsuspecting buyers. Police warn buyers to do their due diligence when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle, specifically through a private sale.

Tips to protect yourself from the 're-vinning' scam

Confirm the seller's identity. Check the individual's identification and proof of ownership.

Avoid cash purchases. Issue a cheque to the registered owner.

Get the vehicle inspected by a trusted mechanic or manufacturer's dealership before purchase. A 're-vinned' vehicle can be detected through inspection programs.

Do your research. Order a vehicle history report before purchasing.

Don't avoid taxes. Request a receipt that includes the seller's information.

Carefully review the Used Vehicle Information Package (UVIP) – the seller must provide it (also ensure all pages are provided).

Ask questions. How long was the vehicle owned? Are there maintenance records? Why are you selling?

Do not let anyone else register the vehicle for you.

Consider the price. If the deal is too good to be true, it probably is.

Anyone with information regarding possible 're-vinned' vehicles is asked to contact the regional auto theft task force at 905-825-4777 ext. 3407.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Halton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-2 2-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.