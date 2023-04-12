'Re-vinned' used vehicle scam - buyer beware

Richard Biros on Unsplash
Since February, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) regional auto theft task force has been investigating a network of 're-vinned' vehicles circulating Ontario.
'Re-vinning' is changing the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) of a stolen vehicle to a fraudulently fabricated number, concealing the fact that the vehicle was stolen.
The auto theft task force has recovered 18 're-vinned' vehicles sold to unsuspecting buyers. Police warn buyers to do their due diligence when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle, specifically through a private sale.
Tips to protect yourself from the 're-vinning' scam
- Confirm the seller's identity. Check the individual's identification and proof of ownership.
- Avoid cash purchases. Issue a cheque to the registered owner.
- Get the vehicle inspected by a trusted mechanic or manufacturer's dealership before purchase. A 're-vinned' vehicle can be detected through inspection programs.
- Do your research. Order a vehicle history report before purchasing.
- Don't avoid taxes. Request a receipt that includes the seller's information.
- Carefully review the Used Vehicle Information Package (UVIP) – the seller must provide it (also ensure all pages are provided).
- Ask questions. How long was the vehicle owned? Are there maintenance records? Why are you selling?
- Do not let anyone else register the vehicle for you.
- Consider the price. If the deal is too good to be true, it probably is.
Anyone with information regarding possible 're-vinned' vehicles is asked to contact the regional auto theft task force at 905-825-4777 ext. 3407.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Halton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-2 2-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.