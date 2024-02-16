Vaishno Devi Temple in Oakville faces calculated robbery

× Expand Keshav Agnihotri

The Vaishno Devi Temple on Bronte Road in Oakville was targeted by thieves in what's being described as a meticulously planned robbery.

The incident, reported to the temple's President Keshav Agnihotri on Feb. 11, saw the theft of multiple donation boxes and valuable items from the premises.

According to initial reports, suspects gained entry through a side door, circumvented the temple's alarm system, and proceeded to force open several doors within the temple.

Despite the presence of alarms, they managed to deactivate them, leaving the staff baffled as to how this was accomplished.

The stolen items include 10 donation boxes, and the contents of one that was securely anchored to the floor. The temple's staff is unsure of the exact dollar figure that was stolen.

× Expand Keshav Agnihotri

Further intruding into the temple's office, the thieves absconded with a safe that was anchored into the wall, even removing DVRs to erase any trace of their presence.

Their thoroughness extended to ransacking the premises, suggesting to temple staff a familiarity with the temple's layout and security measures.

× 1 of 7 Expand × 2 of 7 Expand × 3 of 7 Expand × 4 of 7 Expand × 5 of 7 Expand × 6 of 7 Expand × 7 of 7 Expand Prev Next

Agnihotri expressed his concern, saying, "For what they have done, I think it’s a very valid conclusion that they would have known the temple well."

Although the idols within the temple remain untouched, the incident has prompted temple authorities to reassess and enhance their security protocols. Measures to upgrade security systems and seek expert consultation are already underway to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Halton Police are actively investigating the incident, which occurred overnight on Feb. 10, and have yet to make any arrests.

It is unclear how many suspects were involved or how long they were in the temple.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.