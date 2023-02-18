Damages exceed $1M in Valentine’s day residential fire

× Expand Fire at 150 Reynolds St.

Last Tuesday, Feb. 14, on Valentine’s Day, Oakville Fire responded to reports of a structure fire at a townhouse complex, on 150 Reynolds Street.

Seven fire trucks arrived on scene. Firefighters fought to keep the flames under control as bystanders observed plumes of black smoke from the building.

Residents of four units, that were occupied at the time of the fire, were evacuated quickly and without injury. Firefighters were also able to rescue two cats.

According to Fire Chief Paul Boissonneault, it took a little less than an hour to put the fire out. Afterwards, fire crews remained on scene to assess fire, smoke, and water damage.

The damage caused by the fire is estimated to be over $1 million.

No one was injured in the fire.

Boissonneault stressed the importance of up-to-date and working fire alarms and smoke systems in preventing fires like these.

Residents of units that were damaged are expected to relocate.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.