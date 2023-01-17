Vehicle set ablaze on driveway

× Expand Openstreetmap Oakhaven Drive, where the arson took place.

Around 10 p.m. last night on Jan. 16, a man noticed his car on fire. Parked on the driveway of his home on Oakhaven Drive near Pine Glen Community Park, the vehicle was drenched in a liquid and then set ablaze.

The suspect fled in a vehicle.

A Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) officer turned up on scene and helped put the fire out along with a neighbour. Oakville Fire soon followed, but the fire had been extinguished by then.

No one was injured in this incident.

A short while later, the suspect’s vehicle was spotted in the area of Upper Middle Road and Neyagawa Boulevard.

× Expand Openstreetmap Upper Middle Rd and Neyagawa Blvd where the suspect's vehicle was spotted

While HRPS officers were searching the area, they came across the suspect’s vehicle in a parking lot at Sheridan College; the suspect, before parking the vehicle, had crashed into a light pole near Trafalgar Road and Ceremonial Road. An HRPS K9 police dog was let loose in an attempt to track down the suspect.

Sure enough, the dog found him at the college’s residence area. The 20-year-old male suspect was “identified as being associated to the suspect vehicle” and arrested.

Jacob Duong Phan of Hamilton has been charged with Arson and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle. He was held for bail.