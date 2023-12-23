Vehicle travelling wrong way on QEW collides with truck head-on

× Expand Halton Police

Last Sunday (Dec. 17) a wrong way vehicle entering the QEW from Third Line in Oakville collided head-on with a pick-up truck. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the man involved was not impaired.

OPP responded to the collision scene around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 17. The collision occurred on the QEW westbound off-ramp to Third Line. The driver of the pick-up truck was transported to the hospital with minor injuries while the driver of the wrong-way vehicle left with more serious injuries, though police say it was non-life threatening.

The driver travelling the wrong way on the QEW was only charged with careless driving. “There was no careless bodily harm, it was just careless driving,” says OPP Sgt Kerry Schmidt. “It might be a civil suit down the road if someone wants to sue but we’re only charging him with careless driving.”

The wrong way vehicle was left almost entirely destroyed while the pick-up truck rolled over and ended up on its side.