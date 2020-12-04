A walker and her dog killed by impaired driver in South-East Oakville

On Thursday December 3, 2020 at 1414hrs, Halton Regional Police attended a fatal motor vehicle collision in the area of Lakeshore Road East and Burgundy Drive in Oakville, Ontario. Lakeshore Road East between Bel Air Drive and Chartwell Drive was closed in both directions for several hours.

© OpenStreetMap contributors (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Initial reports from the scene were that a pedestrian had been struck and was badly injured. As emergency services personnel arrived at the scene, a 51 year old female was pronounced deceased, as well as her dog.

Due to the nature of the incident, the Collision Reconstruction Unit was notified, attended the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

It was determined that the involved vehicle was originally eastbound on Lakeshore Road East, before it left the roadway to the south side.

The vehicle continued to travel eastbound, off the roadway, where it struck the female pedestrian and her dog, who were walking along a path.

The vehicle then struck a decorative stone post, which redirected it back onto the roadway, where it came to rest.

The driver, a 58 year old (male) Oakville resident was assessed at the scene by paramedics. He was then investigated by responding officers and was subsequently arrested for Impaired Operation Cause Death and Dangerous Driving Cause Death.

Any witnesses who have not spoken to police, or any members of the public who may have dash camera/security camera footage from the area, are urged to contact investigators at (905) 825-4747 extension 5065.

​Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) would like to express their deepest sympathies to the friends and family of the victim of yesterday's collision and anyone else who may have been impacted by the tragedy.

At the request of the family, police will not be identifying the victim of this collision.

The HRPS would also thank Halton EMS and Oakville Fire for their assistance yesterday.

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service does typically post suspect(s) name(s) on their website.