Wallet stolen at Home Depot

On Thursday, Apr. 13, in the afternoon, an individual’s wallet was stolen while they were shopping at Home Depot on Bristol Circle.

The victim’s debit card was then used at three separate locations.

There is no description of the suspect.

If this happens to you, here’s what you should do - according to the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS):

Place flags on all of your accounts.

Change all of your passwords.

Report the fraud to both credit bureaus (Equifax and TransUnion).

Contact the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) Fraud Intake Office by dialing 905-465-8741 (Monday to Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.), or by dialing 905-825-4777 .

. Depending on the type of fraud, or how it occurred, you'll also want to report it to other organizations.

