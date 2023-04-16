Wallet stolen at Home Depot

×
Openstreetmap
Home Depot, on Bristol Circle
On Thursday, Apr. 13, in the afternoon, an individual’s wallet was stolen while they were shopping at Home Depot on Bristol Circle.
The victim’s debit card was then used at three separate locations.
There is no description of the suspect.
If this happens to you, here’s what you should do - according to the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS):
- Place flags on all of your accounts.
- Change all of your passwords.
- Report the fraud to both credit bureaus (Equifax and TransUnion).
- Contact the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) Fraud Intake Office by dialing 905-465-8741 (Monday to Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.), or by dialing 905-825-4777.
- Report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre toll free at 1-888-495-8501.
- Depending on the type of fraud, or how it occurred, you'll also want to report it to other organizations.
Also, the Canadian Bankers Association recommends you take these important steps to protect yourself against debit card fraud:
- Always protect your PIN: use your shoulder or your hand to shield your PIN when entering it into the keypad.
- Always insert your card first instead of swiping when making a purchase. This will protect you from having your card skimmed and, if the store terminal isn't chip capable, it will prompt you to swipe. Always remember to take your card when the transaction is done.
- Never lend your card or disclose your PIN to anyone else.
- Memorize your PIN; don't write it down.
- Make sure your PIN cannot be easily detected if your card is lost or stolen — don't use your birth date or address or part of your telephone number.
- Regularly review your transaction history online or on your monthly bank statements and report anything unusual to your financial institution immediately.
- Change your PIN periodically.