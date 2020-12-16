Wanted federal offender known to frequent Halton

Dylan McGregor is a wanted federal offender who is known to frequent Halton Region

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public's assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of Day Parole.

Dylon MCGREGOR Is described as a Caucasian male, 38 years of age, 5'9"(173cm), 150lbs (68kgs) with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is serving a three (3) year, (3) month sentence for Possess Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition, Possess Prohibited Weapon Knowing Unauthorized and Traffic in Schedule I/II Substance.

The offender is known to frequent the Regions of Hamilton, Halton and Toronto.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.