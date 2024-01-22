Wanted Person: Trevor Adams

× Expand Halton Police

The Halton Police are reaching out to the public with the intent of locating Trevor Adams, who is wanted for a series of criminal offences including repeatedly evading police.

Police say that on June 23, 2023, "Adams was involved in a collision near the intersection of Maple Avenue and Fairview Street in Burlington. He fled the scene without making attempts to check on the other driver or exchange information."

"Adams was located a short time later by police and again fled the scene. Subsequent attempts to locate and arrest Adams have been unsuccessful, and he is known to be actively evading police."

Adams is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall, 180 lbs. Photos of Adams can be see above in this story.

Adams is wanted for the following five charges:

Failure to Stop after an Accident

Flight from Peace Officer

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Taking Motor Vehicle Without Consent

Police believe Adams is currently residing in Hamilton, though he has ties to the Burlington area. If seen, police urge residents not to approach Adams. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Trevor Adams is asked to come forward and contact the police immediately.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.