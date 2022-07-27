Ward 7 newsletter violates Oakville's election policy

Town of Oakville Pavan Parmar

For local politicians, newsletters are a key communication tool.

Town councillors use them to share information, seek feedback, and promote events – and in an election year, they inevitably become political tools.

From building name recognition to touting accomplishments – even in the form of yet-unfunded park amenities due to be built no sooner than 2024 – members of town council can’t resist using their political platforms to remind voters of their successes.

It’s an age-old political ploy that can be witnessed at every level of government. Does anyone remember Doug Ford’s ‘Ontario is Getting Stronger’ ads?

In years with scheduled municipal elections, Oakville councillors are entitled to send out taxpayer-funded newsletters until the close of candidate nominations.

This year that cut-off date is Aug. 19, about nine weeks ahead of the Oct. 24 vote that will see voters cast their ballots for mayor, councillors and school board trustees.

But town rules forbid those newsletters from containing overt election pitches or advertising election websites.

Ward 7 town and regional councillor Pavan Parmar, who has registered to run for re-election this fall, recently ran afoul of those rules.

Parmar mailed out a summer newsletter urging residents to visit pavanparmar.ca and sign up for updates.

That website, which is now “currently undergoing scheduled maintenance,” promoted Parmar’s background and sought donations as recently as a week ago.

The newsletter “contravened the town’s Use of Corporate Resources during Municipal Elections Procedure as it contained a reference to an election campaign website,” confirmed an email from the town’s communications department.

“As such, town funds will not be used for the cost of the printing or distribution of the newsletter. Councillor Parmar has been advised of this decision,” added the email from senior communications advisor Sudha Hemmad.

Hemmad said the town was made aware of the issue through a resident complaint and has since been informed that a complaint has been filed with the Integrity Commissioner.

Parmar says she had the website taken down as soon as she learned of the "oversight."

"While the latest newsletter carried no politically oriented content, contact information listed on the newsletter template pointed to my Councillor Parmar website," she said in an email.

"This same website was to become the host of my election information. Unfortunately, the transition mistakenly occurred sooner than expected."

Parmar added that she contacted the Integrity Commissioner and "has absolute confidence the matter will be resolved in a fair manner."