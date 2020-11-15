Weather Alert: Wind Warning: Nov. 15 & 16

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Oakville, Ontario at 4:47 AM on Sunday, November 15, 2020. The high winds are expected to start at 10:00 AM and last until early Monday morning.

Here is what to expect:

Sunday - November 15th

10:00 AM to 1:00 PM - sustained winds of 30 km/h with gust up to 65

1:00 PM to 10:00 PM - sustained winds of 30 to 45 km/h with gusts up to 80 km

Monday - November 16th

1:00 AM to 4:00AM sustained winds of 40 km/h with gusts up to 65 km/h

4:00 AM to 10:00 AM sustained winds of 35 km/h with gusts up to 60 km/h

Information provided by Windfinder.com

This wind event is being caused by a low pressure system that will track across northeastern Ontario. Environment Canada is indicating that gusts could top 110 km/h - however, a reliable wind forecaster is not indicating winds that strong in Oakville, Ontario.

The expectation is that this event should end sometime between late morning to early afternoon on Monday, November 16, 2020.

The potential hazards of high winds are breaking branches, flying debris, damage to roof shingles and even windows, and possible power outages. Though the power grid operated by Oakville Hydro is very robust.