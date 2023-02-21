Weather Alert - Winter Storm Watch - Feb 22 to 23

× Expand OakvilleNews.Org Ice Storm

We haven't escaped mother nature yet, as Environment Canada issues its latest Winter storm watch for Oakville on Tuesday morning for Wednesday, Feb. 22. The snow is expected to start as early as 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, and last until late afternoon on Thursday. At this point, there remains some uncertainty regarding the exact location and timing of the precipitation, as well as the amount of ice accretion that may occur.

Winter storm or freezing rain warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer.

The worst of the storm is currently forecast to start at 6:00 p.m. as the snow moves to ice pellets and eventually to ice rain by 9:00 p.m. with strong N.E. winds gusting to 65 km/h.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult in some locations. Surfaces like highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.

Snow and ice pellets are expected to be, at times, heavy. A prolonged freezing rain period may lead to significant ice buildup in some areas.

As the ice builds on electric overhead wires combined with strong winds, there is a genuine chance we may experience widespread utility outages. Be prepared. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight. For information on emergency plans and kits, go to http://www.getprepared.gc.ca.