A marijuana purchase yesterday, on Monday, July 3, supposedly turned into robbery.

Near Queen Mary Drive and Bond Street, the male victim met up with another man so he could buy marijuana. Instead, he was threatened with a hammer and robbed of his money.

The victim called Halton police and the male suspect, a 24-year-old from Oakville, was arrested. He was charged with robbery.

The victim was not hurt in the incident, and no injuries were reported.