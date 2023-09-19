What do you think of Oakville's housing strategy?

× Expand Oakville News N.M.

To address the housing requirements in Oakville, the town is developing a comprehensive Housing Strategy and Action Plan. The draft of this strategy and action plan was shared with town council during the Planning and Development Council meeting held on July 10. Council instructed staff to conduct public engagement sessions to gather feedback on the draft and work on refining and finalizing the plan in collaboration with other ongoing provincial initiatives.

Goals of the Housing Strategy

The draft Housing Strategy aims to align with the Livable Oakville Official Plan, guiding decision-making processes while promoting housing supply, expediting housing delivery, and enhancing housing choice.

Complemented by the draft Action Plan, which comprises nearly 70 actions, Oakville intends to create a more diverse housing landscape and foster stronger partnerships with upper levels of government, agency partners, and the development industry.

Housing Accelerator Fund Application

In addition to the Housing Strategy and Action Plan, the town has submitted an application for funding support through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's (CMHC) Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) program.

Council has already approved seven housing initiatives to accompany the application. If successful, the funding received through the program will be allocated to support these key housing initiatives, as well as infrastructural developments.

The proposed housing initiatives include:

Innovative housing solutions - policy enhancements and fee updates

Policy and regulation updates to promote and permit accessory dwelling units

Development of town surplus land, including the Public Works Site

Infrastructure planning around Bronte GO Major Transit Station Area

Completion of the Midtown Oakville Urban Growth Area Review

Zoning updates to allow for as-of-right intensification permissions

Digital enhancements for development application processing

Addressing Housing Diversity

Currently, Oakville's housing makeup consists of 64 percent low-density housing (detached and semi-detached homes), 24 percent medium-density housing (townhouses, apartments with four storeys or less), and 12 percent high-density housing (apartments with five storeys or more).

To meet the growing demand for housing along major transit corridors, Oakville recognizes the need to facilitate a broader range of housing types.

The recently updated Regional Official Plan stipulates that at least 65 percent of new housing units produced annually in Halton should be townhouses or multi-storey buildings, promoting higher-density housing.

Public Engagement

The Town of Oakville is committed to soliciting public input as part of the Housing Strategy and Action Plan development. The town has launched an online survey, available until October 22. It also plans to organize additional engagement opportunities in the near future.

The input collected from the public will help shape the final strategy, ensuring it reflects the needs and aspirations of the community.

The completed Housing Strategy and Action Plan will be presented to the Town Council for approval in early 2024.