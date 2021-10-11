What's open and closed for Thanksgiving Monday

× Expand timsackton - Foter - CC BY-SA roasted turkey

The Town of Oakville hopes that "everyone can enjoy a fun, safe and relaxing Thanksgiving weekend." There's excellent weather forecasted (17-22 degrees), making it a great chance to spend some time outside. Here is a list of the facility closures and service changes for today, Thanksgiving Monday.

ServiceOakville

Online services will be available to submit service requests from the comfort of home.

To report urgent problems related to roads, traffic lights and signs, parks and trees or storms, call 905-845-6601 to be connected with our after-hours service.

Closed Monday, October 11

Arenas

Community centres

Parking lot located at 300 Church Street

Pools

Town Hall

Oakville Museum

Oakville Public Library branches

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

Sir John Colborne Recreation Centre for Seniors

Parks

For more information about park amenities and locations, please visit our Parks, Trails and Gardens page.

Parking around popular parks

No Parking signs and increased fines will be implemented around popular parks to help reduce overcrowding, traffic congestion and illegal parking in these areas which can impact neighbourhood safety and access for emergency service vehicles. For more information, visit our On-Street Parking page.

Transit service

Oakville Transit is offering its holiday service schedule on Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit the Oakville Transit website for details.

Proof of vaccination

In accordance with provincial requirements, the Town of Oakville has implemented a proof of vaccination program at town facilities. The town’s program requires that anyone 12 years of age or older provide proof of identification and proof of full COVID-19 vaccination (or medical exemption) prior to entering or accessing recreation and culture facilities or Town Hall.

Learn more on the town’s Proof of Vaccination page.