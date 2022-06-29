What's open and closed on Canada Day 2022

× Expand Inger MacKenzie Canada Day

Canada Day is almost here! While there's a big celebration planned at Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park for 2022, there will be lots of varied hours, transit schedule changes, plus important driving and parking information special for just this Friday, July 1, 2022.

With so much to know about and plan for, Oakville News has a comprehensive guide to everything Canada Day going on in Oakville.

OPEN ON JULY 1:

Outdoor pools

Oakville Museum

CLOSED ON JULY 1:

Arenas

Community centres

Fire administration

Indoor pools

Libraries

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

Seniors' centres

Town Hall

Youth centres

Transit Service

Oakville Transit is providing Holiday Service from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Canada Day, July 1, 2022. Please check the Oakville Transit website for details.

For information on Canada Day events, please visit our Canada Day page.

Canada Day at Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park

Canada Day's headliner event in Oakville will be the party at Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park. First, here's everything to know about parking restrictions:

Temporary ‘No Parking Special Event’ signs will be installed in the Bronte area the week of June 27.

Parking restrictions indicated by this signage will be enforced between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 1 only.

Parking may be limited and visitors are encouraged to take the Canada Day shuttle from Bronte GO starting at 5:30 p.m. to avoid parking challenges and traffic.

Courtesy temporary parking permits will not be available for use along any roads with temporary “No Parking Special Event” signs posted between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 1.

Road closures and more parking restrictions

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained in all areas at all times.

The following road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect in Bronte Village for the Canada Day celebration on Monday, July 1. All special event road closures take effect at 5 p.m.

Bronte Road between Rebecca Street and Ontario Street

Jones Street between Lakeshore Road West and Ontario Street

Marine Drive between Bronte Road and Jones Street

Lakeshore Road West between Mississaga Street and Bronte Road (local traffic only, no access to Bronte Road)

Ontario Street between Bronte Road and Nelson Street

North of Lakeshore Road West:

East Street between Belyea Street and Sovereign Street, local access only

Sovereign Street between Bronte Road and Jones Street, local access only – No access to Bonte Road

Belyea Street between Bronte Road and Jones Street, local access only – No access to Bronte Road

Hixon Street between Bronte Road and Jones Street, local access only – No access to Bronte Road

Jones Street between Lakeshore Road W and Rebecca Street, local access only

Nelson Street between Lakeshore Road W and Hixon, local access only

South of Lakeshore Road West:

Marine Drive between Nelson Street and East Street, local access only

Ontario Street between Nelson Street and East Street, local access only

Nelson Street between Lakeshore Road W and Ontario Street, local access only

East street is a detour route in and out of the area

Detour routes will include Third Line, Rebecca, Nelson and East Street.

To report emergencies related to roads, traffic lights and signs, parks and trees or flooding and storms outside of ServiceOakville’s hours of operation, call 905-845-6601 to be connected with our after hours dispatch service. Non-urgent reports can also be made using our online services.

Private parking lots

There are many private parking lots in Bronte Village not operated by the Town of Oakville. Towing is strictly enforced in these private lots for those who are parking and leave the property. Signs are posted within these lots informing drivers that towing occurs within these private lots.

Be sure to read all posted parking signs and follow all parking restrictions.

Plan ahead for your visit to the Canada Day festivities. Visitors are encouraged to take the Canada Day shuttle to avoid parking challenges. If you do decide to drive please make sure you are park where permitted and avoid private property parking lots where vehicles will be towed.

Oakville Transit shuttle service

Please note: Care-A-Van customers need to pre-book their trips to and from the fireworks.

Road closures and additional parking restrictions will be in effect between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 1.

Pay-one-way shuttle service to Oakville’s Canada Day event will start from Bronte GO station at 5:30 p.m. Buses will depart Bronte GO Station approximately every 10 minutes until 9:30 p.m. The last shuttle to the park will depart from Bronte GO Station at 9:30 p.m.

Shuttle service from Bronte GO station to the park is $4 per person cash (exact change). Presto cards are also accepted at the applicable rate. Everyone under the age of 12 rides for free.

Shuttle service leaving the park for Bronte GO Station after the fireworks is FREE for all riders. All shuttles are accessible, wheelchair and stroller-friendly. The last shuttle to Bronte Go Station will leave the park at 11 p.m.

Open air burning, fireworks and fire safety tips

For information on cottage fire safety tips and open air burning in Oakville visit the Fire Safety and Guidelines page. For information on fireworks safety visit the Oakville Fire department's Fireworks Safety page.

If you have any concerns about the use of fireworks that are set off on municipal property including parks and boulevards, or family/religious/cultural fireworks that are unsafe and not during the allowed times, please use our Report a Problem tool.

More information on all things Canada Day?

More information about Canada Day in Oakville is available online here.