White Oaks lockdown leads to replica handgun seizure

On May 31, 2022, at 2:30 p.m., the Halton Regional Police Service received reports of a male with a firearm at the South Campus of White Oaks Secondary School in Oakville. At the time of the report, it was not known if the weapon was real or a replica.

White Oaks Secondary School was placed on Lockdown and nearby schools were placed in Hold and Secures.

Officers completed an extensive search of White Oaks Secondary School and the surrounding area. A 16-year old male was located on school property and was placed in custody. A replica handgun was seized by police. The male is potentially facing weapons related charges.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., the Lockdown at White Oaks Secondary School and the Hold and Secures at all other schools were lifted.

There is no known, ongoing, related threat to public safety.

The investigation is still ongoing and members of the public should expect continued police presence in the area. We thank the community for their patience and cooperation.

The Halton Regional Police Service would like to remind members of the public that replica firearms pose a significant threat to the community. They appear to be real to both members of the public and the police. When reports of a potential firearm are received, Officers must respond assuming they are real, which increases risk to the person in possession of the replica firearm, the police, and members of the public.

